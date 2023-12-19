Santa Claus to appear at Yuma Crossing Railroad this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents can catch Santa Claus one last time before Christmas Day this Saturday in Yuma.

Join Santa for a train ride at the Yuma Crossing Railroad just below Yuma's Territorial Prison. The family event is Saturday, December 23, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

For a small donation, the trains will take you over the bridge, through the tunnel, and the Baby Grand Canyon on Yuma.

The trains are run by the Yuma Territory Live Steamers, and if you love trains and giving back to the community, they're looking for more volunteers.

To learn more about the organization and other events they do, click here.