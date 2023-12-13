YFD to have Administrative and On-Line EMS Medical Direction

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The International Medical Direction LLC (IMD) announced on Monday that they are providing Administrative and On-Line EMS Medical Direction to the Yuma Fire Department (YFD).

In a press release, IMD's mission is to provide 24/7 EMS medical direction by "extending the Emergency Department to the world."

YFD says IMD will provide real-time medical direction to EMS partners across the state and Desert Southwest, and will employ a team of board-certified licensed, experienced, physicians to assist EMS teams with on scene decision making.

"It is an honor to serve as Yuma Fire’s Medical Director. Serving the community and providing high quality emergency care is important. We plan to work in collaboration with our hospital partners to raise the bar and exceed expectations of our customers. Today is the beginning of a new era in prehospital care in Yuma and in Southwest Arizona, and we look forward to leading the charge moving forward." Dr. Charles Finch, Yuma Fire Medical Director

To learn more about the medical direction's mission, read the press release below.