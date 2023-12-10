L.A.M.A. Yuma Chapter hosts Christmas Toy Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Latin American Motorcycle Association (L.A.M.A.) Yuma Chapter hosted a Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday.

According to a press release, they were asked by the Fraternal Order of Eagles 398 to assist them in giving new, unwrapped toys to kids for Christmas.

The event took place at Big Lots from 10:00am until 2:00pm, where they had donation boxes for when people donate the unwrapped toys to the organization. Not only that, people who donate would get their picture taken with Santa.

For the President of the Yuma Chapter, Derek Yabo, he shares why the toy drive means so much for the Yuma community.

"This event is important for the City of Yuma because a lot of kids won't have nothing to open on Christmas morning. It's important to me because I was born and raised here, and to be able to help out the community, like we do, that's what it's all about," Yabo explained.

Once the toy drive was over, L.A.M.A. presented the donation boxes to F.O.E. 398 to hand out the toys collected for the kids.