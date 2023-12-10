House of Fades hosts 2nd Annual Project Christmas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local barbershop was giving back Sunday by hosting a toy drive for the less fortunate.

House of Fades Barbershop, in collaboration with Holiday Seed, hosted the Second Annual Project Christmas event, where kids were able to get free haircuts, toys and food.

The event, which took place at 1:30pm at Joe Henry Optimist Center, was to help those struggling this holiday season.

"You could get a haircut, whether its a boy or girl. I got barbers and stylists. You can pick out a toy and there’s games. Anybody could have hard times. I’m just doing it to help them out once out of the year. Give back to the community," said Anthony Cuellar, owner of House of Fades Barbershop.

The toy drive ended at 4:30pm.