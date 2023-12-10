Skip to Content
Local News

House of Fades hosts 2nd Annual Project Christmas

By , ,
today at 11:41 AM
Published 12:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local barbershop was giving back Sunday by hosting a toy drive for the less fortunate.

House of Fades Barbershop, in collaboration with Holiday Seed, hosted the Second Annual Project Christmas event, where kids were able to get free haircuts, toys and food.

The event, which took place at 1:30pm at Joe Henry Optimist Center, was to help those struggling this holiday season.

"You could get a haircut, whether its a boy or girl. I got barbers and stylists. You can pick out a toy and there’s games. Anybody could have hard times. I’m just doing it to help them out once out of the year. Give back to the community," said Anthony Cuellar, owner of House of Fades Barbershop.

The toy drive ended at 4:30pm.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content