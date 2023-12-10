Boys & Girls Club of the Valley host annual holiday shopping event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley (BGCAZ) held their annual holiday shopping spree on Saturday.

According to BGCAZ, this event was in collaboration with Raising Cane's and Arizona Public Service (APS), and is to help families struggling this holiday season.

"It's important to make sure that all kids have a joyful holiday season. We can give back and make sure that our kids have joy...I think it goes a long way to build that community spirit for the community," said Josh Stine, Vice President of External Affairs for BGCAZ.

The event took place at Walmart, located at 2900 S. Pacific Avenue, at 9:00am, and the local volunteers helped club members by giving them $200 to spend on toys and gifts for themselves or for their family members.

In addition, the event featured appearances from Minnie Mouse and one of Minions from the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" franchise.

The event lasted until 11:00am.