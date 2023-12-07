Ballet Yuma’s Nutcracker back for 30th year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s the holiday season so you know what that means, the annual Ballet Yuma Nutcracker is back, and this time for its 30th year.

The Nutcracker is an 1892 two-act classical ballet, set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child's imagination, and this year you can watch it being performed right here in Yuma.

"This year is our 30th year so it’s a longevity in Yuma, in our community doing this beautiful art performance every year, it’s nostalgic its tradition,” said Ballet Yuma business manager, Jennifer Coleman.

18-year-old Sofia Sanchez has been dancing at Ballet Yuma since she was three years old.

“Me and all my fellow dancers have worked so many months for our shows and it’s not only super fun dancing with each other but it is such an enjoyable experience to make the magic of the Nutcracker happen for the audience,” said Sanchez.

And as a senior, this is her last year performing the Nutcracker at Ballet Yuma.

She says it feels bittersweet.

“I’m gonna be sad that it’s over, but hopefully I’ll have some more nutcrackers in the future if I continue to dance in the future so I know it’s not my last last nutcracker,” said Sanchez.

Sofia will be performing the role of the snow queen.

She says it is hard work, but it’s worth it.

“That’s the whole point of ballet is to make it look easy and not let on how hard it really is,” said Sanchez.

Performances take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Snyder Auditorium.

There are still a few tickets left, so get them while you can.

“You can buy tickets online up until the 8th around noon or you can come one hour prior to each production to buy tickets at the door,” said Coleman.

Click here to buy tickets