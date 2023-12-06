Skip to Content
Man in serious condition after crash

By , ,
today at 5:05 PM
Published 2:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 55-year-old man is in serious condition after a car crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the crash around 12:55 p.m. in the area of W. 16th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Yuma police said a 55-year-old man was driving a blue Ford Mustang traveling westbound in the area of 16th Street and Fourth Avenue when it lost control and crashed with a white Chevy 1500 pickup that was driving eastbound on 16th Street.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

Yuma police said the driver of the Mustang was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and then flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.

The other three people were also taken to YRMC but are all in stable condition.

According to YPD, speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

This case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone has information about this case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

