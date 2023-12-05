Skip to Content
Somerton police looking for shooting suspect

December 5, 2023 3:26 PM
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are still looking for at least one person who shot at a vehicle in Somerton.

According to the Somerton Police Department (SPD), they responded to the cul-de-sac on Cactus Street near Fresno Avenue at around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting.

SPD says the vehicle, a two-door Fiat Fortwo, was traveling eastbound when it was shot multiple times, and that the driver was not injured.

One neighbor captured some of the scene on his surveillance camera.

"In the video, we saw two individuals jumping the fence and they started shooting. Some of the bullets hit that house with green squares," stated Hector Gaxiola who lives near the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, call SPD at (928) 722-7411 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

