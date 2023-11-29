Recall for Calexico mayor and council member approved

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters announced there are a sufficient number of signatures verified to put the recall of Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and City Council Member Gilberto Manzanarez on the ballot.

The recall vote will be on the March 5, 2024, Presidential Primary Election ballot, Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale announced.

There were 5,105 total signatures to recall Gilberto Manzanarez and 5,157 signatures to recall Raul Ureña.

However, according to the Elections Code, a recall petition must garner "Valid" signatures equivalent to at least 20 percent of the registered voters in the City of Calexico.

Upon verification, the Registrar of Voters’ Office found:

4,243 qualified signatures, with 862 unqualified for Gilberto Manzanarez.

4,288 qualified signatures, with 869 unqualified for Raul Ureña.

These signatures confirm that both petitions surpassed the required number of signatures to proceed to the ballot.

This will be discussed at the next regular Calexico Council meeting on December 6.