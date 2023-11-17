Calexico recall votes for mayor and council member officially end

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - About 5,000 votes were turned in to recall Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and Council Member Gilberto Manzanarez.

The last chance to turn in votes for the recall was on Thursday, November 16.

The Calexico Recall Committee had asked residents to sign a petition to recall the Calexico mayor and council member back in August.

They also held a petition signing event in August to gather signatures for the recall.

The petition needed to gather about 4,200 signatures from Calexico's residents in order to proceed to make it into this year's electoral ballot.

Coordinators and the committee of the recall believe there needs to be action taken place for the businesses downtown, homelessness, recreation parks, and support for the first responders in the City of Calexico.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.