Yuma Crossing kicks off month-long campaign for Giving Tuesday

Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area
today at 9:22 AM
Published 9:43 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) is kicking off their annual month-long campaign to raise $75,000.

According to a press release, this is to support Yuma's youth. YCNHA also says that while they received a grant to develop and provide an all-expenses paid Yuma Live History Adventure field trips to third and fourth grade students within Yuma County, "the grant funding will not last forever."

With this in mind, YCNHA is asking for the community to help them continue to offer the program to Title I schools within the county.

If you want to donate to YCNHA, click here. If you want to learn more about the field trip program, read the press release below.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

