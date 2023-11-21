Yuma Crossing receives grant to provide all-expenses paid field trip

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) has received an Open Outdoors for Kids grant.

In a press release, YCNHA received the grant from the National Park Foundation to provide all-expenses paid field trip to Yuma's two state historic park and Yuma East Wetlands to the county's third and fourth grade students.

YCNHA says 3,000 students "can participate in the Yuma Live History Adventure," from October through April, "to learn about and experience nature" at the parks.

Furthermore, the park says the experiences includes:

In-classroom learning through an educational and fun video series;

Hands-on interactive STEM-based learning activities including building a syphon

and a dam, monitoring the weather, and communicating with morse code at the

Colorado River State Historic Park;

Team-building activities to explore and find historical facts needed to “escape”

from the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park and;

Creating future stewards of our natural environment through the exploration of

native plant species and wildlife it supports along the banks of the Colorado

River at the Yuma East Wetlands Wildlife Conservation Area.

To learn more about the grant and the field trips, read the press release below.