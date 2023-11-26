Tower lighting ceremony held this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Ken and Betty Borland Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting Ceremony took place Saturday night at Desert Sun Stadium.

The event was sponsored by Caballeros de Yuma and featured dance performances and Christmas Carols from local performers.

The lighting of the Yuma Tower creates the effect of a 200-foot-tall Christmas tree that can be seen all around Yuma.

Admission was a canned food donation that benefits the Yuma Food Bank.

"It's a lot of hard work throughout the year, but this is one of the ways Caballeros give back. We raise food for the food bank, but we don't charge. This is a gift back to the community and every year, it's well-attended," said Mayor Doug Nicholls, who was in attendance.