Skip to Content
Local News

Tower lighting ceremony held this weekend

KYMA
By ,
today at 10:53 AM
Published 11:26 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Ken and Betty Borland Holiday Pageant and Tower Lighting Ceremony took place Saturday night at Desert Sun Stadium.

The event was sponsored by Caballeros de Yuma and featured dance performances and Christmas Carols from local performers.

The lighting of the Yuma Tower creates the effect of a 200-foot-tall Christmas tree that can be seen all around Yuma.

Admission was a canned food donation that benefits the Yuma Food Bank.

"It's a lot of hard work throughout the year, but this is one of the ways Caballeros give back. We raise food for the food bank, but we don't charge. This is a gift back to the community and every year, it's well-attended," said Mayor Doug Nicholls, who was in attendance.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content