Second day of Crossroads Mission’s Three Days of Thanksgiving event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday is the second day of the "Three Days of Thanksgiving" event hosted by the Crossroads Mission.

The mission home delivered over 1,000 meals and fed over 800 people at their main location.

“This became an opportunity that I’d heard about through the parish and it was just so beautiful to meet people and be present to people and get to know our community this way,” said Sister Mary Teresa Bettag, a volunteer at the event.

One person at the Crossroads Mission shared how this event helped him get through hard times.

“It lets me know that I’m not alone you know what I mean it lets me know that I’m going to be out to my family pretty soon and the support and love from them gets me going every day,” said Crossroads Mission Member Roberto Siqueiros.

Sister Mary is able to share how much the Crossroads event has grown over the years.

“Probably one of the most beautiful things that I’ve noticed is the number of volunteers just keeps going up and up each year it’s kind of a good problem to have but there’s too many volunteers like in the sense that like there’s not enough for people to do so yesterday I told our kids like I want you to eat with the people here and I want to know who you met,” said Sister Mary.

The event continues on Thursday, Nov. 23 with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, where everyone is invited to attend or volunteer.