One person dead in late night car crash, YPD investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a car crash late Tuesday night.

In a press release, the crash occurred in the area of West 24th Street and 8th Avenue at around 11:16pm Tuesday.

YPD says an 18-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic westbound on 24th Street when he veered off the road and crashed into an APS ground line near the intersection of 8th Avenue. Once the officers arrived, YPD says the driver died at the scene.

According to YPD, the investigation remains ongoing, and the roadway for both west and eastbound traffic between 8th Avenue and Avenue A is closed due to the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.