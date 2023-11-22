AWC to host “A Christmas Carol” fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Visual and Performing Arts Department will host an annual fundraiser featuring music and theater.

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

In a press release, the Radio Active Players will present Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, and will include performances by the choir and band departments.



"Guests will have an opportunity to see and hear the progress that our students are achieving. They will also have an opportunity to hear directly from our scholarship recipients," said Deltrina D. Grimes, a AWC professor.



The shows will start at 7:00pm, and will take place on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, at the AWC Theatre, located at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.

Ticket prices are $5.00 for AWC students, $20.00 for individuals and $30.00 for couples. Attendees can purchase the tickets HERE.



To learn more about the event, read the press release below.