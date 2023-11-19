Skip to Content
Local News

Holy Smokes BBQ hosts tri-tip competition

KYMA
By ,
today at 10:47 AM
Published 11:18 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first Holy Smokes Backyard Tri-Tip Competition took place Saturday. 

The all-day block party featured vendors and local BBQ food trucks along Main Street in Downtown Yuma.

Backyard BBQ enthusiasts competed for cash prizes by either grilling or smoking their tri-tip that would be submitted for judging.

Papa Sekaz won first place in the competition and went home with a trophy and a $1,000 cash prize.

"This is a Veteran-owned business. I run it with my wife and kids. It's something that I put my heart and soul into," said Francisco Poo, owner of Papa Sekaz.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content