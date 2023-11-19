Holy Smokes BBQ hosts tri-tip competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first Holy Smokes Backyard Tri-Tip Competition took place Saturday.

The all-day block party featured vendors and local BBQ food trucks along Main Street in Downtown Yuma.

Backyard BBQ enthusiasts competed for cash prizes by either grilling or smoking their tri-tip that would be submitted for judging.

Papa Sekaz won first place in the competition and went home with a trophy and a $1,000 cash prize.

"This is a Veteran-owned business. I run it with my wife and kids. It's something that I put my heart and soul into," said Francisco Poo, owner of Papa Sekaz.