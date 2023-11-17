Tribute of the Muses recognizes locals in the art community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 23rd annual Tribute of the Muses focuses on recognizing the local people in the art community.

The theme for the event is Steampunk and there will be an award ceremony, a reception, and a silent auction.

17 local artists have been nominated by the public for four different awards.

“Tonight is about recognizing the arts in Yuma uh whether you are a supporter philanthropist an artists an art educator somebody that just barely started getting into the arts we’re recognizing every single one of them,” said Ana Padilla, the Arts and Culture Program Manager.

The award ceremony is free and the reception will be $25.

