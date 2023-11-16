Skip to Content
New tamale shop opens in Somerton

By ,
today at 3:32 PM
Published 3:47 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new business opened its doors in Somerton Thursday morning.

"La Casa Del Tamal" said thanks to the support of the Small Business Development Center and Arizona Western College gave to its owner since the beginning of the project.

More than 40 small businesses were part of the new entrepreneurs program in 2023.

"This past year we had the privilege to assist 45 clients in the county. We're talking about San Luis, Somerton, Yuma Wellton, and La Paz County. So we are very excited to be able to assist each and every one of those businesses," said Mary Carmen Lopez, Small Business Development Center.

To learn more on how you can open your own business go to sba.gov.

