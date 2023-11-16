Imperial County Air Pollution Control District participates in binational environmental conference

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The second annual binational environmental conference, "Ambientalízate," helps bring in the collaborative efforts between Imperial County and Mexicali officials and organizations.

The event was held on November 14-15 in Mexicali.

Imperial County Executive Office said the event focused on the improvement of air quality, addressing climate change, and enhancing public health in the Imperial County-Mexicali binational region.

Officials and dignitaries from government sectors, research institutions, and non-profit organizations gathered at the conference.

Speakers including Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer, Belen Leon, and many others shared insights and advancements in air quality and environmental health.

Imperial County Executive Office said the conference offered free admission and bilingual translation services and fostered an inclusive environment to inform and bring awareness to English and Spanish speakers.

Students and participating agencies were able to be a part of the conference as well and had an interactive fair.

The interactive fair aimed to educate and raise awareness about the conservation of water, air, and land, and had its focus on the younger generation.

The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District's participation underscored its commitment to improving air quality in the border region and building relationships, said the executive office.

"This year's 'Ambientalízate' conference has not only strengthened our binational partnership but has also ignited a shared commitment towards a healthier environment. The discussions and collaborations here mark a pivotal moment in our ongoing battle against air pollution. Together, we are laying the foundation for a cleaner and greener future for Imperial County and Mexicali," stated Belen Leon, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control Officer.

For more information about the work of the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and binational work, go to https://apcd.imperialcounty.org/