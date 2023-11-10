Skip to Content
The City of Yuma is offering a plaque program for Veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The City of Yuma is offering a plaque program where people can honor Veterans for their military work.

The City of Yuma took over the Armed Forces Park military plaque program on July 1.

Since then, they have mounted 22 plaques, with 19 more set to be mounted in the coming months.

“The Armed Forces Park is a place that will forever honor your service to this nation and a place that people can come and pay their respects and really take in the sacrifices that were made,” said Jen Miller the City's Communications Manager.

The cost of each plaque cost $175.

The park has more than 2,000 plaques located on the walls to honor Yuma Veterans.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

