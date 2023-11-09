Gadsden Elementary School District invited to 2025 London New Year’s Day Parade

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District Marching Band and the Norteño band received an invitation from the former Lord of Westminister to be part of the 2025 London New Year's Day Parade.

"Super excited to have them, super excited they accepted the invitation, can't wait to put them on the streets of London," expressed Duncan Sandys, former Lord of Westminister.

"The first time they came to London, they were crowd pleasers and stole the show frankly and has been a no-brainer to invite them back again," stated Bob Bone, International Participation Senior Director"

"Being in another country and being in such an international parade performing in front of all the people what kid wouldn't want to do that," said Sandys.

"The parade a lot of people will be there they're going to enjoy it because we play good," said Allison Nuñez, Gadsden Elementary School Marching Band.

"And most excited about the trip and finally going to another continent," said Abraham Haro, Gadsden Elementary School Marching Band.

"It's going to be amazing and it going to be an experience for the kids as well," said Sandys.

"The whole experience will shape their lives for the rest of their lives," said Bone.

Gadsden Elementary School is among 15 other schools from around the U.S. that will be part of the 2025 London New Year's Day Parade.