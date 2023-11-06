Man accused of resisting arrest in jail

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police say a man is behind bars after resisting arrest at a Starbucks.

An employee at the Starbucks on Fourth avenue and 16th Street in Yuma said the suspect was being aggressive inside the store Sunday night, which led them to call the police.

When officers arrived, there was a struggle between the suspect and the officers.

One local who works close to the coffee shop says they're thankful police showed up so fast.

"Having them next door I mean their response time is pretty good we have had incidents here before... so I have a lot of confidence in them that they take care of things," said Herlie Hassell-Wilson from Pioneer Tittle Agency.

The suspect is in the Yuma County Bail facing two felony and three misdemeanor charges.

While the man is being held on a bond of $10,000.

No injuries were reported.