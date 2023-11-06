Skip to Content
Local News

Man accused of resisting arrest in jail

By ,
Published 1:06 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police say a man is behind bars after resisting arrest at a Starbucks.

An employee at the Starbucks on Fourth avenue and 16th Street in Yuma said the suspect was being aggressive inside the store Sunday night, which led them to call the police.

When officers arrived, there was a struggle between the suspect and the officers.

One local who works close to the coffee shop says they're thankful police showed up so fast.

"Having them next door I mean their response time is pretty good we have had incidents here before... so I have a lot of confidence in them that they take care of things," said Herlie Hassell-Wilson from Pioneer Tittle Agency.

The suspect is in the Yuma County Bail facing two felony and three misdemeanor charges.

While the man is being held on a bond of $10,000.

No injuries were reported.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content