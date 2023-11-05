Yuma man arrested for aggravated assault at a Starbucks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a Starbucks customer for aggravated assault.

The incident occurred at a Starbucks located in the area of 4th Avenue and 16th Street at around 8:00pm Sunday.

According to a Starbucks employees, they say the suspect, a Yuma man, was acting aggressively after he entered Starbucks with a rock in his hands. So, they called YPD.

Once they arrived on scene, the officers tried to subdue the suspect, but according to one of the Starbucks employees, there was a struggle between YPD and the suspect, leading to the suspect's eventual arrest.

While there are no additional details, KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.