Celebrating Dia de los Muertos in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chicano Ink Cultural Center is hosting a celebration for Dia de Los Muertos tonight at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will honor ancestors, include Aztec dances, and have a closing ceremony.

“We’re celebrating the lives of our ancestors so our loved ones who went on… so like for instance right here we have the emperors the Aztec emperors which were also the Meshica and then our relatives that have passed on,” said Gina “Itzpapalotzin” Roman, Director of Chicano Ink Cultural Center.

It will be located at 3939 South Avenue 3 East, suite 119-122.

There will also be artwork on display, a shrine to place photos or signs of your loved ones, and Mexican delicacies from local vendors.

