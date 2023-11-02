Skip to Content
Local News

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos in Yuma

EDUARDO MORALES
By
New
today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chicano Ink Cultural Center is hosting a celebration for Dia de Los Muertos tonight at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will honor ancestors, include Aztec dances, and have a closing ceremony.

“We’re celebrating the lives of our ancestors so our loved ones who went on… so like for instance right here we have the emperors the Aztec emperors which were also the Meshica and then our relatives that have passed on,” said Gina “Itzpapalotzin” Roman, Director of Chicano Ink Cultural Center.

It will be located at 3939 South Avenue 3 East, suite 119-122.

There will also be artwork on display, a shrine to place photos or signs of your loved ones, and Mexican delicacies from local vendors.

We'll show you the sights and sounds tonight at 10.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content