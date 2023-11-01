Yuma teacher receives $2,500 grant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An elementary school teacher in Yuma was in the library when she got a call, she never expected.

Learning she won $2,500 from the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program.

Mrs. Marin from C.W. McGraw Elementary, won a grant from the Fiesta Bowl to buy brand new Chrome books for her students.

It looked like just another normal day for local teacher Jessica Marin when all of a sudden the phone rang.

“Hello, Mrs. Marin, this is Eric Moses the CEO of the Fiesta Bowl organization and I was calling to on behalf of our Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers' Program to let you know the good news that you have been chosen to have your wish granted,” said Eric Moses, Fiesta Bowl Executive Director and CEO.

“Oh, my goodness gracious, well, thank you so much, I have no words other than to thank you and our babies thank you," said Jessica Marin, a Migrant Students Teacher at C.W. McGraw Elementary.

She was surprised to learn she won over $2,000.

“It was mind-blowing out of the water, I had no idea, I just, hearing it I had to think, did I hear that correctly?” said Mrs. Marin

Mrs. Marin has been a teacher for 21 years and has been teaching students in the migrant program for 17 years.

“They’re migratory, they are the students who migrate following the agricultural job that their parents do,” said Mrs. Marin.

She said teaching is challenging at times, but most of all, it's rewarding.

“We really look at their reading and see what their needs are so that they can be successful and so that they can be up to par with the rest of the students,” said Mrs. Marin.

The program grants classroom wishes to teachers across Arizona.

Mrs. Marin said she plans to put the money toward Chrome books for her students.

“This is such a wonderful thing and thank you Fiesta Bowl, and on behalf of McGraw and the migrant program and my students, it is going to be so successful for them and the things we’re going to get out of it is going to be amazing,” said Mrs. Marin.

This year’s program will provide awards to 500 teachers across Arizona totaling over $1.2 million.