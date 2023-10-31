Marines host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Families at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma also celebrated Halloween.

The base hosted its annual trunk or treat event last Friday.

It offered service members and their families a chance to celebrate together, especially for those who are far from home.

“Marines don’t always get a chance to go home so we don’t get to celebrate big events like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas with their families you can’t go run around all the neighborhoods all the time with your friends that you know back home. So this gives a sense of community," said Gunnery Sgt. Michael Southward.

Gunnery Sergeant Southward said he’s grateful to everyone who helped put this event together.