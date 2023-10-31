Brawley police to conduct DUI checkpoint
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department is holding a DUI checkpoint on Thursday.
It'll be from 6 p.m. until midnight at an undisclosed location.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related incidents.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of more than $13,000 in fines and penalties.
So, if you do plan on drinking, please take a ride-sharing service or have a designated driver.