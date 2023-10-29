Skip to Content
Prison Hill and Humane Society of Yuma host 2nd Annual Pup-O-Ween

By ,
today at 3:08 PM
Published 3:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Prison Hill Brewing Company and the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) hosted the Second Annual Pup-O-Ween Saturday.

The event took place at Prison Hill from noon to 4:00pm, with HSOY showcasing dogs in need of a home prior to the dog costume contest at 2:00pm.

Dogs dressed up as Speed Racer, a bumblebee, Barbie and a hot dog.

While there was fun to be had, the event brought an awareness to problems in the animal community.

"We have a huge problem with overbreeding and overpopulation of the pets...We have dogs, cats, and everything else raising awareness for that cause, and raising money for the Humane Society to keep the dogs from getting put down...that's generally a good thing," said Chris Wheeler, owner of Prison Hill.

During the contest, judges were looking for originality, pup-it-tude and best effort. News 11 reporter and Fox 9 anchor Samantha Byrd was one of the judges.

The top three winners were a shih tzu named Coco dressed up as Barbie, a cocker spaniel named Bosco dressed as a martini and a chihuahua named Petunia dressed in a sombrero and a poncho.

10% of all sales during the event were donated to HSOY.

