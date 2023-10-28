Dandy Home and Ranch transforms store into a winter wonderland

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dandy Home and Ranch invited the Yuma community for their Grand Holiday Launch on Saturday.

In a press release, the launch, which occurred at 9:00am and ran until 6:00pm, is to offer an exclusive first look at their Christmas collection.

However, for Amanda Mellon, the store's owner, says the launch helps the Yuma community enjoy the Christmas spirit.

"We wanted to created something that you couldn't find anywhere else in our town. We realized our city was kind of missing that 'Hallmark' moment of just feeling like it's Christmas...It's still almost 100 degrees, and so, we have to create that feeling artificially...We wanted a place for people who can come in and really feel that magic of Christmas," Mellon shared.

This is the sixth year Dandy decorated their store just in time for the holidays, and according to Mellon, they start decorating their store during the month of August.

If you want to check out decorations, visit the store located at 2500 E. 16th Street, and if you missed out on the launch, read the press release below for the details.