Dia de los Muertos event held at Yuma Terriorial Prison

today at 12:06 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chicanos Art Collective and the Yuma Crossing National Heritiage Area hosted a Dia de los Muertos event Saturday night.

Dia de los Muertos, meaning Day of the Dead in Spanish, is a Mexican tradition where the living and the dead reunite, and families of the departed create ofrendas, Spanish for offerings, to honor them.

The event took place at the Yuma Terriorial Prison on Saturday, from 5:00pm until 10:00pm. There were music performances, food, shop and art vendors, dance groups, and altars to honor loved ones who have passed.

The price of admission was $10.00 and free for children seven-years-old or younger.

