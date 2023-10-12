Skip to Content
Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet Star27

12:34 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This week's Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight is Star27!

Star27 has been painting murals since 2001 in Baja California del Sur, Arizona, Sonora, Mexico City, Los Angeles, and many other places in the Southwest.

He shares the thoughts behind every mural he has painted.

"I try to represent my culture in every mural I have done, with the colors, with the forms with the artwork trying to represent my community,” Star27 said.

Valeria Rodriguez will have the full story tonight.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

