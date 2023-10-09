Local Jewish community reacts to attack in Israel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Jewish community in Yuma shares their thoughts and feelings about the attack in Israel.

On Saturday, a Palestinian militant group known as Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel, where people have either been killed, injured or kidnapped, according to CNN.

Michael Herzog, the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, appeared on Face the Nation Sunday, where he said Israel suspects Iran to be involved in the attack, and that Israel will "strike back."

