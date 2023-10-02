Magdalena de Kino, Sonora announced San Luis’ third international sister city

Magdalena de Kino is about 54 miles from the U.S.–Mexico border and has approximately 34,000 residents

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Magdalena de Kino, Sonora is now San Luis, Arizona's third international sister city.

The announcement follows the 1988 sister city agreement with San Luis Rio Colorado and the 2005 sister city agreement with Navolato, Sinaloa.

Consul Titular Dulce Maria Valle Alvarez from the Yuma Mexican Consulate Office gave an invitation to the city council to consider and initiate an agreement with a Sonora municipality.

The approval happened at a San Luis city council meeting last week.

Mayor Nieves Riedel said it's important to continue to strengthen cross-border relations as the City of San Luis continues to grow.

“As we continue to grow, it is important to continue to strengthen cross-border relations, develop ties for tourism economic development, and share our culture with other municipalities,” stated Mayor Nieves Riedel. “While we may be in two different countries, we share a close bond and mutual desire to improve for our community and tourists,” she concluded.

The city is about 50 miles away from San Luis, Arizona.

Magdalena de Kino's main economic sectors are agriculture, mining, and livestock.

And is also known for its tourism destinations, and the quality of its touristic services and has been named one of Sonora's Pueblos Magicos.