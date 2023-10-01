Popular local Mexican restaurant closes after 83 years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - La Fonda is closing down after 83 years of business.

The beloved Mexican restaurant has become a staple in the Yuma community, known for its tortillas and tamales.

La Fonda first opened in 1940 as a tamale and tortilla factory.

Frank and Connie Ramos bought La Fonda in 1982 and turned it into a dine-in establishment that Yuma locals know it as now. Frank Ramos passed away in 2002 after suffering a heart attack. Franchesca Ramos, the daughter of Frank and Connie, now manages the restaurant.

She says that Connie was recently diagnosed with advanced dementia, which is why she decided to close the restaurant.

“I have to use what time I have left with my mom, while she can still remember me, to make memories that I can hold onto when she no longer remembers. The only way to do that is by selling,” said Franchesca Ramos.

The restaurant’s last day in business was Saturday, September 30.