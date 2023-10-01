Skip to Content
Popular local Mexican restaurant closes after 83 years

Franchesca Ramos
today at 10:59 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - La Fonda is closing down after 83 years of business.

The beloved Mexican restaurant has become a staple in the Yuma community, known for its tortillas and tamales.

La Fonda first opened in 1940 as a tamale and tortilla factory.

Frank and Connie Ramos bought La Fonda in 1982 and turned it into a dine-in establishment that Yuma locals know it as now. Frank Ramos passed away in 2002 after suffering a heart attack. Franchesca Ramos, the daughter of Frank and Connie, now manages the restaurant. 

She says that Connie was recently diagnosed with advanced dementia, which is why she decided to close the restaurant.

“I have to use what time I have left with my mom, while she can still remember me, to make memories that I can hold onto when she no longer remembers. The only way to do that is by selling,” said Franchesca Ramos.

The restaurant’s last day in business was Saturday, September 30.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

