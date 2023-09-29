Yuma Regional Medical Center bringing awareness to sepsis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - September is Sepsis Awareness Month and the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) wants to bring awareness to the deadly medical condition.

Sepsis is a medical condition where the body tries to fight an infection but begins to harm its own tissues and organs.

It is something that millions of people deal with each year and, according to YRMC, they treat about 2000 cases a year.

“There is no way to stop the sepsis process until umm unless you come to uhh the health care facility and they will uh determine that you have sepsis and act upon it quickly,” said Dr. Sarah Ahmed Medical Director of YRMC Hospitalist Group.

Now, the hospital is getting the word out by having specialized doctors talk to staff members as well as posting on social media.

“Patients do die from sepsis so that’s why it is important to get it out their however with the symptoms being being as vague as they are sometimes it can be difficult to educate the community and the population as to what symptoms are truly looking for,” said trauma program manager Megan Barry.

It is critical to be constantly aware because the sooner it is detected the safer the patient.

“Studies have been shown you know that we give IV fluid’s in certain circumstances, we give antibiotics, early goal therapy is what helps to save patients lives and prevent them from having even worsening organ damage in the end,” said Barry.

The disease is serious and one should keep an eye out for any of the symptoms like fast heart rate, nausea, or a high temperature.