Suspect in attempted homicide case arrested

KYMA
By ,
today at 9:37 AM
Published 9:47 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in the attempted homicide from this past weekend has been arrested by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

In a press release, YCSO arrested a 38-year-old Yuma man in connection to an attempted homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 9.

YCSO says they then booked the suspect into their detention center on Tuesday, September 12 for first degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

