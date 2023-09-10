Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma man survives attempted homicide, YCSO investigates

Google Maps
By , ,
today at 10:45 AM
Published 10:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating an attempted homicide resulting in a Yuma man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Saturday at around 11:30pm in the area of W 5th Street and S. May Avenue.

YCSO said when they arrived to the area, following a report of a gunshot victim, deputies found a 41-year-old Yuma man with multiple gunshot wounds. They contact the Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) and transported the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

After that, YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau was called and they took over the investigation.

If anyone has any information about the case, call YCSO at (928) 78.3-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.

cidf_lmdpq0ev0Download
Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content