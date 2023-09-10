Yuma man survives attempted homicide, YCSO investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating an attempted homicide resulting in a Yuma man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Saturday at around 11:30pm in the area of W 5th Street and S. May Avenue.

YCSO said when they arrived to the area, following a report of a gunshot victim, deputies found a 41-year-old Yuma man with multiple gunshot wounds. They contact the Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) and transported the man to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

After that, YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau was called and they took over the investigation.

If anyone has any information about the case, call YCSO at (928) 78.3-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.