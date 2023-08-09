Skip to Content
Two-year-old girl dies from drowning, YPD investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of a possible drowning at a home in the southeast area of Yuma.

According to a press release, the incident occurred at around 8:15pm Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a two-year-old girl drowning, and they performed life-saving procedures until rescue arrived, according to YPD.

YPD says the girl was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) by the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), but was later pronounced dead.

YPD says the investigations remains ongoing, but if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

