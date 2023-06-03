Skip to Content
City of Yuma hosts five ribbon-cutting cermonies

today at 3:31 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma hosted five ribbon-cutting ceremonies in one day Saturday.

This is to show Yuma residents on what will be included when renovating playgrounds throughout the city.

The first of five events started at Desert Ridge Park at 8:30am. From there, the City went to Sanguinetti Memorial Park, Winsor Rotary Park, Sunrise Optimist Park, and concluding at Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground.

During that event, the City unveiled the We-Go-Swing, a swing that kids of all abilities can play on. For one family, this is very personal for them.

"What this project means to me is that we are creating natural opportunities and experiences for anyone that maybe different, or as I like to say 'limited edition' and for someone who may not be in a more 'standard edition,' to play and not worry about those differences," said Alexis Liggett, a mother.

Once the We-Go-Swing was unveiled, the Liggett family were the first people to test out the swing.

According to a statement by the City of Yuma, the money acquired to fund the We-Go-Swing came from donations from the Inclusive Play Project.

