Beast Factory Crossfit hosts 2023 Murph Challenge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Beast Factory Crossfit hosted the 2023 Murph Challenge. The nationwide challenge is an annual event to honor Lieutenant Michael Murphy and other fallen Veterans.

The event took place at 7:00am till 11:00am. Participants had an hour to complete the challenge and could participate in three different hour blocks they called a "Heat."

The first heat took place at 7:00am. The second heat took place at 8:00am, and the third and final heat took place at 9:00am. The challeneges include:

One Mile Run

100 Pull-Ups

200 Push-Ups

300 Squats

One Mile Run with 20 lb. Vest

As for why this event is important, the co-owner and head coach of Beast Factory, Rey Gulley, said this, "Well, it's important to us because it's near and dear to our heart, coming from a military family and military background. My wife and I wholeheartedly, and the beast factory and all our clients, support our beautiful country. And on Memorial Weekend, it's very personal to our hearts, and what way to better memorialize Memorial Weekend is to have a challenge, and the Murph Challenge is a good way to test one's fitness."

While the National Murph Challenge celebrates 10 years, Gulley said that the Beast Factory hosted the event for three years.

There was food and beverages provided by EcoEnergy Solutions and other local businesses.

Gulley also said that all the proceeds will go to the Murphy Scholarship Foundation and the Wounded Warrior Project.

If you want to donate to the foundation, click here.