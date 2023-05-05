Local law enforcement agencies to square off at the Cocopah Speedway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The agencies each nominated an officer or deputy to drive a stock car for 10 laps to determine who gets bragging rights, in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

Usually, law enforcement is out on the street chasing criminals, but this Saturday night, they will be chasing a win on the race track in the Law Enforcement Appreciation Night at Cocopah Speedway.

This is the second year the Speedway is hosting the event, expecting over 20 different law enforcement agencies throughout both Imperial and Yuma County to race.

Each agency nominated someone to drive, and each was given a car by those who usually race at the track.

Last year, Brad Whitfield, the track’s promoter, is the one who had the idea for the event.

Once he realized what he wanted to do, he contacted his good friend Yuma County Sheriff, Leon Wilmot.

Now, it’s a brand new way to say thank you to law enforcement and is something they hope to continue every year.

“They’ll enjoy it, anytime they can not be under the gun, for lack of better words, it’s a good time,” Whitfield said.

Last year the Department of Public Safety took home the trophy, but in order to find out who wins this year, come out to the Cocopah Speedway on Saturday, May 6.

Gates open at 5 p.m.