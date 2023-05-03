City Council discusses special election that will impact elected officials salaries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A city charter review committee convened in the summer of 2019 and made recommendations for change.

Three recommendations were paused due to the pandemic and now the city has circled the wagons back around to address the items in a special election.

On the election ballot, one item voters would have a say in is whether the mayor and city council members should get more money.

The mayor currently makes only 12,000 a year, that's the same amount the mayor made back in the 1990s.

Another twist is that the special election would be done via mail-in ballots, a first for the City of Yuma.

One local is hesitant with this type of voting method.

Wendy Creasman, a Yuma resident says, “I think I prefer in-person because there could be anyone mailing in a ballot for anyone else it's just more accurate, I would think."

The mayor thinks the decision is with the people.

Mayor Doug Nicholls says, “The best thing we can do as elected officials is make sure that people have their voices heard and so by putting it on the ballot that’s what I’m looking for, if the people think those positions need to be at a salary levels set that aren’t 1990’s then they’ll vote for it and if they think its right where they need to be they’ll stay… that’s the ultimate voice the ultimate decision is with the people.”

With Title 42 set to expire next week Mayor Doug Nicholls discussed how street releases could affect Yuma.

Mayor Doug Nicholls says, “I don’t suspect that May 11th that all of a sudden they’ll be thousands of people on the street but it will build up over time, there’s gonna be resources that are going to be absorbed but when we get to where street releases actually happen we’re gonna need calm, patience and continue to fight to get what we need from the federal government.”

Mayor Doug Nicholls has requested federal assistance that would be impactful to the city.

“FEMA and the National Guard would be the most impactful element that could come and address this situation as they do…with every other national emergency…this one happens to stretch from San Diego all the way to the other end of Texas it’s a big emergency and to ignore it’s really unexplainable," explained Mayor Nicholls.

The next city council meeting will meet May 17.