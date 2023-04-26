Imperial Valley first responders team up for emergency exercise
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local emergency responders, law enforcement, and community clinics came together for an emergency exercise at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley on Wednesday.
The exercise is conducted in an earthquake disaster, over 100 participants played the roles of victims, nurses, as well as help from first responders.
The exercise is to help better prepare first responders for all types of emergencies and to identify areas that need improvement.
Mutual aid agreements within the Valley are county agencies such as:
- Brawley Fire and Police Department
- El Centro Fire Department
- Holtville Fire Department
- Imperial County Fire Department
- Imperial County EMS Agency
- Imperial County Behavioral Health Services
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
- Innercare
- Valley Urgent Care
- City of Brawley
- American Medical Response
- El Centro Regional Medical Center and many other partner agencies
David Creiglow, Agency Manager for Emergency Medical Services says, “These exercises take about a year to plan, we started planning this in October of last year and that's really when we got boots on the ground and people’s heads in the game.”