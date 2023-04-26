Imperial Valley first responders team up for emergency exercise

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local emergency responders, law enforcement, and community clinics came together for an emergency exercise at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley on Wednesday.

The exercise is conducted in an earthquake disaster, over 100 participants played the roles of victims, nurses, as well as help from first responders.

The exercise is to help better prepare first responders for all types of emergencies and to identify areas that need improvement.

Mutual aid agreements within the Valley are county agencies such as:

Brawley Fire and Police Department

El Centro Fire Department

Holtville Fire Department

Imperial County Fire Department

Imperial County EMS Agency

Imperial County Behavioral Health Services

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District

Innercare

Valley Urgent Care

City of Brawley

American Medical Response

El Centro Regional Medical Center and many other partner agencies

David Creiglow, Agency Manager for Emergency Medical Services says, “These exercises take about a year to plan, we started planning this in October of last year and that's really when we got boots on the ground and people’s heads in the game.”