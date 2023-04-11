MCAS Yuma conducting regionwide security exercise this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma will conduct Exercise Semper Durus 2023, a full-scale force protection exercise that will happen from April 10-14.

Although there are no scheduled road or gate closures, base patrons can expect Marines to conduct various training activities during this timeframe.

Including installation-specific scenarios along with simulating the support of Fleet Marine Force deployment activities.

Some of these training activities will extend to 16th St. Housing.

Individuals may notice increased security measures and/or presence of force protection personnel during this time.

MCAS Yuma wanted to let the public know they are conducting a regionwide security exercise.

The regional command post exercise is designed to improve regional command and control, enhance interagency coordination.

Improve installation capabilities to respond to and recover from a crisis event.

And to validate installation mission assurance all-hazard plans.