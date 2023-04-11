Skip to Content
IID says they look forward to reviewing draft of Colorado River guideline revisions

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released the draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) that evaluates potential changes to the 2007 Interim Shortage Guidelines that govern the operation of the Colorado River’s major dams and reservoirs.

Imperial Irrigation District (IID) General Manager Henry Martinez said “IID remains committed to being part of a seven-state consensus that protects the Colorado River system."

“The district looks forward to fully reviewing the draft SEIS and its components and its continued cooperation with Reclamation and the Basin States and Basin Tribes," said Martinez.

“More recently, IID and Reclamation have had productive discussions regarding IID’s funding proposal to support additional conservation in the Imperial Valley,” Martinez said. “There is much yet still to discuss, and IID must consider how future Reclamation actions resulting from any revised interim operating guidelines would impact additional conservation efforts going forward.”

IID said they recognized that Reclamation included an alternative in the SEIS implementing the priority system and they have concerns with the alternative that involves equal cuts among water users.

