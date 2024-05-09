Skip to Content
Senator Sinema hears military housing needs

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema requested more money for military construction and family housing that would help Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground.

This all happened as she chaired her first appropriations subcommittee hearing on military construction and veterans affairs as they worked on next year's budget.

She focused on the services’ plans to address and strengthen housing availability and quality throughout all the services, but in particular at vital training locations in Arizona such as MCAS Yuma and Luke Air Force Base.

She also addressed the importance of adequately funding the infrastructure needed to support the vital testing and evaluation mission at the Army Yuma Proving Ground.

