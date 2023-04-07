Locals get ready for Easter on Good Friday

Churchgoers speak on what Easter means to them - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today is known as Good Friday, a day on which Christians and Catholics observe the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ ahead of Easter Sunday.

Many people attended church services Friday featuring the Stations of the Cross.

The 14 step devotion represents Jesus' last day on earth as a man.

Two sisters, Debbie Olguín and Denise Carrasquillo attended mass at the Immaculate Conception Church today and explains how the Stations of the Cross is done.

"The deacon or a priest goes to each station. We go through what Jesus suffered today on Good Friday for the Easter season," says Olguín.

Olguín says they pray and sing while honoring God.

"Thanking him for what he did for us dying on the cross and that's what the stations represent, his journey to the cross and to his crucifixion," continues Olguín.

The religion's belief is that after Jesus' death and burial, Jesus rises from the dead and reveals himself on Easter Sunday.

"All the statues and everything is covered in purple and the color purple means mourning and so that reminds us that we are getting ready for his resurrection and we're getting to walk this walk with him of the suffering that he suffered," says Olguín.

For many Christian churches, Easter is the joyful end to the lenten season of fasting and penance, which last 40 days.

Carrasquillo says she looks forward to the resurrection on Easter.

"And so that is happy, a time of hallelujah of rejoicing because Jesus died on the cross for all our sins and so now we're rejoicing that he is giving us opportunity for new life,' says Carrasquillo.

Carrasquillo says Jesus gives her hope.

"When we die here on Earth, it's not the end. We are going to be joined with Him in heaven," states Carrasquillo.

Churches recommend you get to mass early to guarantee a seat.