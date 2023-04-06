Lane closures on I-8 Colorado River Bridge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The right lane on westbound and eastbound Interstate 9 on the Colorado River Bridge will be closed from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge work.

Caltrans included the 4th Avenue on and off-ramps will also be closed.

Caltrans and the Arizona Department of Transportation are upgrading the I-8 Colorado River Bridge.

Constructions crews are resurfacing the bridge deck, replace bearings at bridge hinge locations, as well as replacing approach slabs, defective guardrail, and seismic bearings.

Caltrans advises drivers to be cautious when driving by highway workers and moving equipment.