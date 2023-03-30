Skip to Content
today at 10:02 AM
24-hour lane restrictions on northbound Araby Road

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be 24-hour lane restrictions on northbound State Route 195 (Araby Road) starting at 6 a.m. Monday, April 3, and ending at 5 p.m. Friday, April 7.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says to expect:

  • The roundabout at northbound SR 195 (Araby Road) will have one lane between 32nd Street (milepost 27) and the Interstate 8 underpass.
  • A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place

Scheduled crews will do repair work under the roadway.

There will be delays, please allow extra travel time and be cautious around construction personnel.

